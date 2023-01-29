SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after buying an additional 579,763 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

