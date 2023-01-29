SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after buying an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.2 %

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,572. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

