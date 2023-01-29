SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

