SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,620,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

