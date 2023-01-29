SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,540 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.43 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.