SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 140,471 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,471 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,066. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

