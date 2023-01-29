SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,457 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after buying an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

