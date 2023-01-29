SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,026 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iHeartMedia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 17.4% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

