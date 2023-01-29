SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,921 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.26 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $1,040,958. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.