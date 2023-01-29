SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after buying an additional 422,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.97 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

