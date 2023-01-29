SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,520 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,621,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 313,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,594,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

