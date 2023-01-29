SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,402 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $757.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 37.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

