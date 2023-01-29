SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 294,726 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

