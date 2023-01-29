SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,785 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 52.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLI opened at $2.11 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

