SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 303,418 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Matterport Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.40.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.