SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,632 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

