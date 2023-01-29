SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $758,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 203.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

