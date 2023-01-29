SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.77 and its 200-day moving average is $233.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

