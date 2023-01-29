SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
NYSE LAD opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.77 and its 200-day moving average is $233.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
