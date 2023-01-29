SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,173 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Textainer Group stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

