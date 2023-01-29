SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 75,852 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,477.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NYSE NIO opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

