SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,481 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Price Performance

TROX opened at $16.73 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.