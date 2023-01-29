SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

