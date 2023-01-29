SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 893,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Gatos Silver and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $5.24 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

