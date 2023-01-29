SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in XPO by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in XPO by 16.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in XPO by 6.7% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 413,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.