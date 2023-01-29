SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

