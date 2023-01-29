Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $251.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.79.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.82. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $295.75.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

