SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $593.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.93.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,137.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,137.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,712 shares of company stock worth $284,111 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

