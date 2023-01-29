Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 0.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €144.86 ($157.46) and last traded at €144.06 ($156.59). 913,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €142.82 ($155.24).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion and a PE ratio of 54.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is €134.42 and its 200 day moving average is €116.20.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

