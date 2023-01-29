Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 278,413 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 167,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 82,632 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 199,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE:SPB opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

