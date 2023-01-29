StockNews.com Upgrades Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Buy

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.38.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

