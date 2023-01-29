Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis Sells 8,160 Shares

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stride Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Stride stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.