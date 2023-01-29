Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,773.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,314 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

