Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Suncor Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

