Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Trading Up 30%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

Featured Stories

