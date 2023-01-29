TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

