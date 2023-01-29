The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 3% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.87 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.06). 8,527,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 998,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The Ince Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.90 million and a PE ratio of 257.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

About The Ince Group

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

