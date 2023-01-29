The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 58.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,246,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

