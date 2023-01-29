Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.01 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

