Truist Financial Corp Sells 66,526 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,526 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QS. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE QS opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $507,926. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

