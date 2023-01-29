Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 2.5 %

UA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.