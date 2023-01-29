United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) VP Andrew B. Limoges Sells 519 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.22 and a 200 day moving average of $323.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

