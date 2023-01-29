United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) VP Sells $224,208.00 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $438.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

