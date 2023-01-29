United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 31,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA opened at $62.17 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

