US Bancorp DE Acquires 303 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after acquiring an additional 292,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,433,000 after purchasing an additional 222,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.