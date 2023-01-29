US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 442.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 265.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

