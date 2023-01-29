US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.37 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.19 million.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

