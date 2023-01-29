US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

