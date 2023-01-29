US Bancorp DE Buys New Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

