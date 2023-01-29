US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 161.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 481,590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.