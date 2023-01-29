US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 1,041.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baozun were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Baozun by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 216,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

